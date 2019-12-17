TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Nueces Islands-
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind
chill readings 25 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light northeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light northeast
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Kleberg-
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light northeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Kleberg Islands-
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light northeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Aransas Islands-
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing
to east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Calhoun Islands-
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Warmer.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light north winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings
25 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light northeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light north winds.
Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light east
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light north winds.
Wind chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light northeast
winds. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light east winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Wind chill readings
25 to 35 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light northeast
winds. Wind chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Wind chill readings
23 to 33 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light northeast
winds. Wind chill readings 21 to 31 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
