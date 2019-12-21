TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
TXZ343-212230-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely early in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ443-212230-
Nueces Islands-
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ243-212230-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely early in
the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. A
slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in
the afternoon.
TXZ234-212230-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers early
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in
the afternoon.
TXZ239-212230-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ242-212230-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely early in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northwest
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s
in the afternoon.
TXZ342-212230-
Coastal Kleberg-
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely early in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ442-212230-
Kleberg Islands-
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ344-212230-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely early in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ244-212230-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely early in
the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. A
slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in
the afternoon.
TXZ245-212230-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely early in
the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. A
slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in
the afternoon.
TXZ345-212230-
Aransas Islands-
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of
showers late in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ346-212230-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely early in
the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. A
slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in
the afternoon.
TXZ246-212230-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely early in
the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. A
slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in
the afternoon.
TXZ247-212230-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers early
in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ347-212230-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers early in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ447-212230-
Calhoun Islands-
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of
showers late in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in
the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ233-212230-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
north winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northwest
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ232-212230-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
north winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light north winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in
the afternoon.
TXZ241-212230-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers early
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northwest
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ231-212230-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
north winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ240-212230-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance
of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
north winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ229-212230-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Light north
winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light north
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ230-212230-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
312 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Light north
winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
