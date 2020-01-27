TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

TXZ343-272215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ443-272215-

Nueces Islands-

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ243-272215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ234-272215-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ239-272215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ242-272215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ342-272215-

Coastal Kleberg-

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ442-272215-

Kleberg Islands-

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ344-272215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ244-272215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ245-272215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ345-272215-

Aransas Islands-

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ346-272215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ246-272215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ247-272215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing

to southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ347-272215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ447-272215-

Calhoun Islands-

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ233-272215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ232-272215-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ241-272215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ231-272215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ240-272215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ229-272215-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ230-272215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

337 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

