TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020

810 FPUS54 KCRP 160958

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

TXZ343-161100-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ443-161100-

Nueces Islands-

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Windy, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ243-161100-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ234-161100-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog through the night. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ239-161100-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ242-161100-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ342-161100-

Coastal Kleberg-

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ442-161100-

Kleberg Islands-

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

widespread fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ344-161100-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ244-161100-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ245-161100-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ345-161100-

Aransas Islands-

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Windy, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ346-161100-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ246-161100-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ247-161100-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ347-161100-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the

morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ447-161100-

Calhoun Islands-

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy, cooler. Lows around

50. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ233-161100-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ232-161100-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ241-161100-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ231-161100-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ240-161100-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ229-161100-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ230-161100-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

358 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

