TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 23, 2020
_____
788 FPUS54 KCRP 240743
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
TXZ343-242130-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ443-242130-
Nueces Islands-
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ243-242130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ234-242130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ239-242130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ242-242130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ342-242130-
Coastal Kleberg-
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ442-242130-
Kleberg Islands-
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ344-242130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ244-242130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ245-242130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ345-242130-
Aransas Islands-
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ346-242130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ246-242130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ247-242130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ347-242130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ447-242130-
Calhoun Islands-
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ233-242130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ232-242130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ241-242130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ231-242130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ240-242130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ229-242130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ230-242130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
243 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
LS/TC
_____
