TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020
_____
588 FPUS54 KCRP 050836
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
TXZ343-052145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ443-052145-
Nueces Islands-
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ243-052145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ234-052145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ239-052145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ242-052145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ342-052145-
Coastal Kleberg-
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ442-052145-
Kleberg Islands-
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ344-052145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ244-052145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ245-052145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ345-052145-
Aransas Islands-
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ346-052145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ246-052145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ247-052145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ347-052145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.
A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ447-052145-
Calhoun Islands-
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ233-052145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ232-052145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ241-052145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ231-052145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ240-052145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ229-052145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ230-052145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
PH/TE
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather