Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

TXZ343-122145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ443-122145-

Nueces Islands-

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ243-122145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ234-122145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ239-122145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ242-122145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ342-122145-

Coastal Kleberg-

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ442-122145-

Kleberg Islands-

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ344-122145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ244-122145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ245-122145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ345-122145-

Aransas Islands-

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Windy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

20 to 25 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ346-122145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to north with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ246-122145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ247-122145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing

to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ347-122145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ447-122145-

Calhoun Islands-

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming northeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ233-122145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows around 50. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ232-122145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ241-122145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ231-122145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ240-122145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ229-122145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ230-122145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

335 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

