TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2020
_____
907 FPUS54 KCRP 300831
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
TXZ343-302330-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ443-302330-
Nueces Islands-
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ243-302330-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ234-302330-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ239-302330-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ242-302330-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ342-302330-
Coastal Kleberg-
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ442-302330-
Kleberg Islands-
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ344-302330-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ244-302330-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ245-302330-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ345-302330-
Aransas Islands-
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ346-302330-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ246-302330-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ247-302330-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ347-302330-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ447-302330-
Calhoun Islands-
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ233-302330-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ232-302330-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ241-302330-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ231-302330-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ240-302330-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ229-302330-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ230-302330-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
331 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
PH/TE
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather