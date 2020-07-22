TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

009 FPUS54 KCRP 220826

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

TXZ343-222145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings around 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ443-222145-

Nueces Islands-

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ243-222145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings around 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ234-222145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ239-222145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ242-222145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

around 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ342-222145-

Coastal Kleberg-

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ442-222145-

Kleberg Islands-

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs around 90. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ344-222145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ244-222145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ245-222145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Heat index readings around 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ345-222145-

Aransas Islands-

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-222145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings around 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ246-222145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around

110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ247-222145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ347-222145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ447-222145-

Calhoun Islands-

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ233-222145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Heat index readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ232-222145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ241-222145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ231-222145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light

east winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ240-222145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ229-222145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ230-222145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

326 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

