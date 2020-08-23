TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020
753 FPUS54 KCRP 230838
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
TXZ343-232145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ443-232145-
Nueces Islands-
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to east in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ243-232145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ234-232145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
north winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
northwest winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ239-232145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
TXZ242-232145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ342-232145-
Coastal Kleberg-
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ442-232145-
Kleberg Islands-
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light northeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. North winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ344-232145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to east in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ244-232145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light west
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ245-232145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
northeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ345-232145-
Aransas Islands-
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ346-232145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Light northeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ246-232145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
northwest winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ247-232145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
northwest winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ347-232145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light north
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ447-232145-
Calhoun Islands-
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ233-232145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
north winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light west
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ232-232145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ241-232145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light west
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ231-232145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101.
TXZ240-232145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
southwest winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ229-232145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
TXZ230-232145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
PH/EMF
