TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020

_____

915 FPUS54 KCRP 210910

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

TXZ343-212115-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely until

late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ443-212115-

Nueces Islands-

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming west 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ243-212115-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ234-212115-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 70. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ239-212115-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ242-212115-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ342-212115-

Coastal Kleberg-

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ442-212115-

Kleberg Islands-

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely early

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-212115-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ244-212115-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ245-212115-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely

late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ345-212115-

Aransas Islands-

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

increasing to northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ346-212115-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely

late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ246-212115-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers early in the morning, then showers likely

in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ247-212115-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 30 to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ347-212115-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions. North winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

30 to 40 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ447-212115-

Calhoun Islands-

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions. North winds 25 to 35 mph

increasing to 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

30 to 40 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-212115-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ232-212115-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ241-212115-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ231-212115-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ240-212115-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ229-212115-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ230-212115-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

410 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather