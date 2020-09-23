TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

013 FPUS54 KCRP 230831

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

TXZ343-232215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-232215-

Nueces Islands-

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-232215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ234-232215-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ239-232215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ242-232215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light east

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-232215-

Coastal Kleberg-

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-232215-

Kleberg Islands-

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-232215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ244-232215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ245-232215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-232215-

Aransas Islands-

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ346-232215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-232215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ247-232215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-232215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ447-232215-

Calhoun Islands-

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-232215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ232-232215-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ241-232215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ231-232215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ240-232215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ229-232215-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ230-232215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

331 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

