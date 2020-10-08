TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

_____

780 FPUS54 KCRP 080857

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

TXZ343-082130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ443-082130-

Nueces Islands-

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ243-082130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ234-082130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ239-082130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ242-082130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ342-082130-

Coastal Kleberg-

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 70. North winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ442-082130-

Kleberg Islands-

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ344-082130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ244-082130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ245-082130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ345-082130-

Aransas Islands-

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ346-082130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ246-082130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ247-082130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ347-082130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ447-082130-

Calhoun Islands-

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 20 to

25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ233-082130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southwest

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ232-082130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southwest

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ241-082130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light west

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ231-082130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ240-082130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ229-082130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ230-082130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

ANM/BF

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather