TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

TXZ343-242200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ443-242200-

Nueces Islands-

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-242200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ234-242200-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ239-242200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ242-242200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ342-242200-

Coastal Kleberg-

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ442-242200-

Kleberg Islands-

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-242200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-242200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ245-242200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-242200-

Aransas Islands-

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-242200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-242200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ247-242200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ347-242200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-242200-

Calhoun Islands-

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-242200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ232-242200-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ241-242200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds increasing to southeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ231-242200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ240-242200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ229-242200-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ230-242200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TMT/EMF

