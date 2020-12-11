TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020 _____ 441 FPUS54 KCRP 110935 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 TXZ343-112230- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ443-112230- Nueces Islands- 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ243-112230- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ234-112230- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ239-112230- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light west winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ242-112230- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light west winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ342-112230- Coastal Kleberg- 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ442-112230- Kleberg Islands- 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ344-112230- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ244-112230- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ245-112230- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ345-112230- Aransas Islands- 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ346-112230- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ246-112230- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ247-112230- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ347-112230- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ447-112230- Calhoun Islands- 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ233-112230- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ232-112230- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. Light northwest winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ241-112230- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light west winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ231-112230- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ240-112230- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Light west winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ229-112230- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ230-112230- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ 87/81 _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather