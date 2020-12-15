TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 14, 2020

_____

003 FPUS54 KCRP 150933

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

TXZ343-152300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light west winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ443-152300-

Nueces Islands-

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-152300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer.

Highs around 70. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ234-152300-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light west winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northwest

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ239-152300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ242-152300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower

70s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ342-152300-

Coastal Kleberg-

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-152300-

Kleberg Islands-

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-152300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ244-152300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light west winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ245-152300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light north winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ345-152300-

Aransas Islands-

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ346-152300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light northwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ246-152300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ247-152300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northwest

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ347-152300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ447-152300-

Calhoun Islands-

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-152300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ232-152300-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light west winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ241-152300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ231-152300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light west winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ240-152300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light northwest winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ229-152300-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ230-152300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

333 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

WC/EMF

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather