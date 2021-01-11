TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Nueces Islands-

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light north winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Kleberg Islands-

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light north winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light southwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Aransas Islands-

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light southwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Light

southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light north winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Calhoun Islands-

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light west

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light west

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

403 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

