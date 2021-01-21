TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 20, 2021 _____ 794 FPUS54 KCRP 210940 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 TXZ343-212245- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ443-212245- Nueces Islands- 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ243-212245- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ234-212245- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ239-212245- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northwest winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light north winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ242-212245- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ342-212245- Coastal Kleberg- 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ442-212245- Kleberg Islands- 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ344-212245- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ244-212245- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ245-212245- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ345-212245- Aransas Islands- 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ346-212245- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy dense fog late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers early in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ246-212245- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ247-212245- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ347-212245- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late in the morning, then patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ447-212245- Calhoun Islands- 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Areas of fog in the late morning and early afternoon, then patchy dense fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ233-212245- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ232-212245- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ241-212245- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Light west winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ231-212245- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light west winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ240-212245- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northwest winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ229-212245- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northwest winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ230-212245- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 340 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ LS/TE _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather