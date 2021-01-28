TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

TXZ343-282245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ443-282245-

Nueces Islands-

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ243-282245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

TXZ234-282245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ239-282245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ242-282245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ342-282245-

Coastal Kleberg-

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ442-282245-

Kleberg Islands-

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ344-282245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ244-282245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ245-282245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ345-282245-

Aransas Islands-

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ346-282245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ246-282245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ247-282245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ347-282245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ447-282245-

Calhoun Islands-

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ233-282245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light east

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ232-282245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ241-282245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ231-282245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ240-282245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ229-282245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ230-282245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

330 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

