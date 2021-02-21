TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 20, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Nueces Islands-

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light north

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Kleberg Islands-

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Aransas Islands-

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds increasing

to around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds increasing to

around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Calhoun Islands-

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds increasing

to around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds increasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

329 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

