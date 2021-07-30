TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 29, 2021

_____

388 FPUS54 KCRP 300826

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

TXZ343-302130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ443-302130-

Nueces Islands-

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ243-302130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ234-302130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the night.

Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of through the night.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation less than

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ239-302130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ242-302130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ342-302130-

Coastal Kleberg-

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ442-302130-

Kleberg Islands-

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-302130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ244-302130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ245-302130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ345-302130-

Aransas Islands-

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ346-302130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the night.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ246-302130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the night.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ247-302130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the night.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ347-302130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the night.

Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ447-302130-

Calhoun Islands-

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-302130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ232-302130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ241-302130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ231-302130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ240-302130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ229-302130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ230-302130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

326 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

BF/JM

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather