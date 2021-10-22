TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021 _____ 008 FPUS54 KCRP 220818 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 TXZ343-222145- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ443-222145- Nueces Islands- 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ243-222145- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ234-222145- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ239-222145- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of through the day. A slight chance of through the day. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ242-222145- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ342-222145- Coastal Kleberg- 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ442-222145- Kleberg Islands- 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ344-222145- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ244-222145- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ245-222145- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ345-222145- Aransas Islands- 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ346-222145- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ246-222145- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ247-222145- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ347-222145- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ447-222145- Calhoun Islands- 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ233-222145- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ232-222145- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ241-222145- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ231-222145- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ240-222145- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ229-222145- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ230-222145- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 318 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ JCP\/MCZ _____