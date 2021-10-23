TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 22, 2021 _____ 442 FPUS54 KCRP 230804 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 TXZ343-232130- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ443-232130- Nueces Islands- 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ243-232130- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ234-232130- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ239-232130- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ242-232130- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ342-232130- Coastal Kleberg- 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ442-232130- Kleberg Islands- 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ344-232130- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ244-232130- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ245-232130- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ345-232130- Aransas Islands- 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ346-232130- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ246-232130- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ247-232130- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ347-232130- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ447-232130- Calhoun Islands- 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ233-232130- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ232-232130- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ241-232130- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ231-232130- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ240-232130- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ229-232130- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ230-232130- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 304 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ MCZ\/ANM _____