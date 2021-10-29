TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 28, 2021

152 FPUS54 KCRP 290756

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

TXZ343-292145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ443-292145-

Nueces Islands-

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ243-292145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ234-292145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.

TXZ239-292145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ242-292145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ342-292145-

Coastal Kleberg-

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ442-292145-

Kleberg Islands-

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ344-292145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northeast winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ244-292145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ245-292145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ345-292145-

Aransas Islands-

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ346-292145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ246-292145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ247-292145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ347-292145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ447-292145-

Calhoun Islands-

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ233-292145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ232-292145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ241-292145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ231-292145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ240-292145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ229-292145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ230-292145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

256 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

