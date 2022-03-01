TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 28, 2022 _____ 422 FPUS54 KCRP 010926 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 TXZ343-012245- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light east winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ443-012245- Nueces Islands- 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ243-012245- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ234-012245- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Light west winds. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ239-012245- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ242-012245- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ342-012245- Coastal Kleberg- 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ442-012245- Kleberg Islands- 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ344-012245- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ244-012245- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light east winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ245-012245- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light east winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ345-012245- Aransas Islands- 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ346-012245- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light east winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ246-012245- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light east winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Light east winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ247-012245- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light east winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ347-012245- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light east winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ447-012245- Calhoun Islands- 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light east winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ233-012245- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Light south winds. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ232-012245- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Light southeast winds. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ241-012245- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ231-012245- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ240-012245- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ229-012245- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ230-012245- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 326 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. 