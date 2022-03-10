TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 9, 2022

492 FPUS54 KCRP 100937

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

TXZ343-102245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-102245-

Nueces Islands-

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very

windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values in the upper 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-102245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. East

winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ234-102245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values

in the upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ239-102245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Wind

chill values in the upper 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ242-102245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values in

the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ342-102245-

Coastal Kleberg-

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. East

winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-102245-

Kleberg Islands-

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very

windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 30 to 35 mph, diminishing to 25 to 30 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-102245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Wind chill values in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values in

the lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-102245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 20s in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ245-102245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values in the lower

20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-102245-

Aransas Islands-

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ346-102245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values in the lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-102245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values in

the lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ247-102245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values in the

lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ347-102245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to

30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values in the

lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ447-102245-

Calhoun Islands-

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very

windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

30 to 35 mph, diminishing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-102245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk and much colder with lows around 30. North winds 20 to

25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Wind chill values in the upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-102245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values

in the upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ241-102245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

East winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values in the lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values

in the upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-102245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Wind chill values in the

upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-102245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

East winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 20s in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Wind chill values around

30 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-102245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Wind chill values in

the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill values around

30 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ230-102245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

337 AM CST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values in the

lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill values in the

upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

BF/MCZ

