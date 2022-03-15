TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 14, 2022 _____ 681 FPUS54 KCRP 150745 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 TXZ343-152130- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ443-152130- Nueces Islands- 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ243-152130- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ234-152130- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ239-152130- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ242-152130- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ342-152130- Coastal Kleberg- 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ442-152130- Kleberg Islands- 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ344-152130- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ244-152130- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ245-152130- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ345-152130- Aransas Islands- 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ346-152130- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ246-152130- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ247-152130- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ347-152130- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ447-152130- Calhoun Islands- 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ233-152130- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ232-152130- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ241-152130- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy, warmer with highs around 90. $$ TXZ231-152130- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ240-152130- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ229-152130- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ230-152130- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 245 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. $$ LS\/TE _____