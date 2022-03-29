TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 28, 2022

547 FPUS54 KCRP 290824

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

TXZ343-292130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-292130-

Nueces Islands-

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph, increasing to south 30 to 35 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Windy and less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-292130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and less humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ234-292130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy

and less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-292130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and less humid with highs in the lower

90s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ242-292130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and less humid with highs in the mid

90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ342-292130-

Coastal Kleberg-

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Less humid with highs around

90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-292130-

Kleberg Islands-

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and less humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-292130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Windy and less humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ244-292130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southeast around 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and less humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-292130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to south 25 to 30 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy

and less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ345-292130-

Aransas Islands-

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph, increasing to south 30 to 35 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy

and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-292130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy

and less humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ246-292130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 25 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Windy and less humid with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ247-292130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy

and less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ347-292130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to south 25 to 30 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy

and less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ447-292130-

Calhoun Islands-

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy

and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. West winds around 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-292130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 25 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Windy and less humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-292130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Windy and less humid with highs around 90. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-292130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and less humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ231-292130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and less humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ240-292130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and less humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ229-292130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and less humid with highs in the lower

90s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ230-292130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

324 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and less humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

PH/ANM

