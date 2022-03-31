TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 _____ 698 FPUS54 KCRP 310828 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 TXZ343-312130- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ443-312130- Nueces Islands- 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ243-312130- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ234-312130- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ239-312130- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ242-312130- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ342-312130- Coastal Kleberg- 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ442-312130- Kleberg Islands- 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ344-312130- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ244-312130- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ245-312130- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ345-312130- Aransas Islands- 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ346-312130- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ246-312130- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ247-312130- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ347-312130- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ447-312130- Calhoun Islands- 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ233-312130- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ232-312130- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ241-312130- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ231-312130- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ240-312130- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ229-312130- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ230-312130- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. 