TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022 _____ 443 FPUS54 KCRP 010800 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 TXZ343-012145- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs around 80. $$ TXZ443-012145- Nueces Islands- 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ243-012145- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Hazy this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ234-012145- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. $$ TXZ239-012145- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Hazy this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ242-012145- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Hazy this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ342-012145- Coastal Kleberg- 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Hazy this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ442-012145- Kleberg Islands- 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ344-012145- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. $$ TXZ244-012145- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ245-012145- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ345-012145- Aransas Islands- 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ346-012145- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ246-012145- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ247-012145- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. $$ TXZ347-012145- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ447-012145- Calhoun Islands- 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ233-012145- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ232-012145- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ241-012145- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Hazy this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ231-012145- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ240-012145- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Hazy this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ229-012145- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Hazy this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ230-012145- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 300 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Hazy this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. $$