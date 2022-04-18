TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022

794 FPUS54 KCRP 180848

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

TXZ343-182145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ443-182145-

Nueces Islands-

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ243-182145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ234-182145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ239-182145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ242-182145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ342-182145-

Coastal Kleberg-

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to east 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ442-182145-

Kleberg Islands-

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ344-182145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ244-182145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ245-182145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ345-182145-

Aransas Islands-

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east around 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ346-182145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ246-182145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ247-182145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ347-182145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ447-182145-

Calhoun Islands-

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ233-182145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast around 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ232-182145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ241-182145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ231-182145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ240-182145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ229-182145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ230-182145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

348 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy, hot

with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

