744 FPUS54 KCRP 070819

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

TXZ343-072145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Breezy this afternoon with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 90.

TXZ443-072145-

Nueces Islands-

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20

mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ243-072145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ234-072145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30

mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ239-072145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 112 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 114 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 111 early in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 114 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. Heat index values up to

115 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ242-072145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 99. South winds 10

to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Heat index values up to 112 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ342-072145-

Coastal Kleberg-

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ442-072145-

Kleberg Islands-

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to southeast 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy . Near steady temperature

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ344-072145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ244-072145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 110

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ245-072145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-072145-

Aransas Islands-

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ346-072145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-072145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15

mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ247-072145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-072145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ447-072145-

Calhoun Islands-

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ233-072145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ232-072145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 99. South winds 10

to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ241-072145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy,

hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ231-072145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10

to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ240-072145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10

to 15 mph. Heat index values around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values

up to 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ229-072145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 113 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 116 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. Heat index values up to

115 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ230-072145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

319 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 114 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Heat index values up to 112 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 114 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

110 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TMT/EMF

