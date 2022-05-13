TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 12, 2022

506 FPUS54 KCRP 130815

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

TXZ343-132130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ443-132130-

Nueces Islands-

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ243-132130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, windy with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast

15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the mid

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the mid

90s.

$$

TXZ234-132130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ239-132130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ242-132130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the mid

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ342-132130-

Coastal Kleberg-

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ442-132130-

Kleberg Islands-

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ344-132130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ244-132130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ245-132130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ345-132130-

Aransas Islands-

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ346-132130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ246-132130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ247-132130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ347-132130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ447-132130-

Calhoun Islands-

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ233-132130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ232-132130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ241-132130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the upper

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the upper

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ231-132130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the upper

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ240-132130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs around 100.

Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ229-132130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ230-132130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

315 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather