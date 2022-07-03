TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022

914 FPUS54 KCRP 030832

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

TXZ343-032115-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-032115-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-032115-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ234-032115-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ239-032115-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Hot with highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ242-032115-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ342-032115-

Coastal Kleberg-

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-032115-

Kleberg Islands-

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-032115-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ244-032115-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ245-032115-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-032115-

Aransas Islands-

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-032115-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ246-032115-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ247-032115-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ347-032115-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ447-032115-

Calhoun Islands-

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-032115-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ232-032115-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ241-032115-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ231-032115-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ240-032115-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ229-032115-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Hot with highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ230-032115-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

332 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

