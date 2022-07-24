TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

Webb-

Including the cities of Webb, Bruni, and Orvil

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Kleberg-

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Kleberg Islands-

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Heat index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Aransas Islands-

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift and PortOConnor

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Calhoun Islands-

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Bee-

Including the cities of Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

242 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

