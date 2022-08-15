TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 14, 2022

625 FPUS54 KCRP 150727

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

TXZ343-152115-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ443-152115-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ243-152115-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ234-152115-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ239-152115-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ242-152115-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ342-152115-

Coastal Kleberg-

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ442-152115-

Kleberg Islands-

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ344-152115-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ244-152115-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ245-152115-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ345-152115-

Aransas Islands-

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ346-152115-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ246-152115-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ247-152115-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ347-152115-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ447-152115-

Calhoun Islands-

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ233-152115-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ232-152115-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ241-152115-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Warmer with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ231-152115-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ240-152115-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ229-152115-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ230-152115-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

227 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

75

