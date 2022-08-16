TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 15, 2022

532 FPUS54 KCRP 160850

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

TXZ343-161000-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ443-161000-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ243-161000-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ234-161000-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ239-161000-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ242-161000-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ342-161000-

Coastal Kleberg-

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-161000-

Kleberg Islands-

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ344-161000-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ244-161000-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ245-161000-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ345-161000-

Aransas Islands-

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ346-161000-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ246-161000-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ247-161000-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ347-161000-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ447-161000-

Calhoun Islands-

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ233-161000-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ232-161000-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ241-161000-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ231-161000-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ240-161000-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ229-161000-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ230-161000-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

350 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

