TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 25, 2022

_____

805 FPUS54 KCRP 260808

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

TXZ343-262200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ443-262200-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5

mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ243-262200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5

mph, increasing to east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ234-262200-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ239-262200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ242-262200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5

mph, increasing to east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ342-262200-

Coastal Kleberg-

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5

mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ442-262200-

Kleberg Islands-

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10

mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around

10 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ344-262200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ244-262200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ245-262200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ345-262200-

Aransas Islands-

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ346-262200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ246-262200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ247-262200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ347-262200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ447-262200-

Calhoun Islands-

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ233-262200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ232-262200-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ241-262200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5

mph, increasing to east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ231-262200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ240-262200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ229-262200-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ230-262200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

308 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

ANM/TMT

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather