TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022

_____

039 FPUS54 KCRP 211939

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

TXZ343-220930-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ443-220930-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. South

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ243-220930-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ234-220930-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ239-220930-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not

as warm with highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ242-220930-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ342-220930-

Coastal Kleberg-

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ442-220930-

Kleberg Islands-

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ344-220930-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ244-220930-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ245-220930-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ345-220930-

Aransas Islands-

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ346-220930-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ246-220930-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ247-220930-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ347-220930-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ447-220930-

Calhoun Islands-

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ233-220930-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-220930-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-220930-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ231-220930-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ240-220930-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-220930-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ230-220930-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

239 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

HA/LS

_____

