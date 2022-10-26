TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

931 FPUS54 KCRP 260816

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

TXZ343-262200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ443-262200-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ243-262200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ234-262200-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ239-262200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ242-262200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ342-262200-

Coastal Kleberg-

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to northwest around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ442-262200-

Kleberg Islands-

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows around

60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ344-262200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

TXZ244-262200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

sunny with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ245-262200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ345-262200-

Aransas Islands-

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows around

60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ346-262200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ246-262200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ247-262200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ347-262200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ447-262200-

Calhoun Islands-

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ233-262200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ232-262200-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ241-262200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ231-262200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

More humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ240-262200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ229-262200-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

More humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ230-262200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

316 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

More humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

PH/TE

