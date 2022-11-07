TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 6, 2022

_____

998 FPUS54 KCRP 070914

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

TXZ343-072230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ443-072230-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ243-072230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy morning, then partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ234-072230-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy. Areas of

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ239-072230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ242-072230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ342-072230-

Coastal Kleberg-

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ442-072230-

Kleberg Islands-

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and cooler. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ344-072230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ244-072230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ245-072230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ345-072230-

Aransas Islands-

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ346-072230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Temperature falling to around 80 this afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ246-072230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Temperature

falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ247-072230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog this morning, then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ347-072230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ447-072230-

Calhoun Islands-

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-072230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ232-072230-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ241-072230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ231-072230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ240-072230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ229-072230-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ230-072230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

314 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TMT/TH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather