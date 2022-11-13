TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022 _____ 547 FPUS54 KCRP 130936 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 TXZ343-132215- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. More humid with lows around 60. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs around 60. $$ TXZ443-132215- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Temperature rising into the upper 60s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ243-132215- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ234-132215- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values around 30 this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ239-132215- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ242-132215- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ342-132215- Coastal Kleberg- 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs around 60. $$ TXZ442-132215- Kleberg Islands- 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature rising into the upper 60s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ344-132215- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs around 60. $$ TXZ244-132215- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ245-132215- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ345-132215- Aransas Islands- 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. More humid with lows around 60. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ346-132215- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising to around 60 after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ246-132215- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ247-132215- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ347-132215- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ447-132215- Calhoun Islands- 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs around 60. $$ TXZ233-132215- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ232-132215- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values around 30 this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ241-132215- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ231-132215- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ240-132215- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ229-132215- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ230-132215- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 336 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ 87\/84 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather