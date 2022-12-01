TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

468 FPUS54 KCRP 010910

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

TXZ343-012245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog.

Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ443-012245-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-012245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of

fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ234-012245-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ239-012245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ242-012245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of

fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ342-012245-

Coastal Kleberg-

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ442-012245-

Kleberg Islands-

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-012245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ244-012245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of

fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ245-012245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ345-012245-

Aransas Islands-

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ346-012245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon. East winds around 5 mph, increasing

to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ246-012245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ247-012245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain with patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ347-012245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain with patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-012245-

Calhoun Islands-

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain with patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ233-012245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ232-012245-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of

fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ241-012245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of

fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, increasing to south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ231-012245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog in the

evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of

fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, increasing to south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ240-012245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog in the

evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ229-012245-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing

to south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ230-012245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

310 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, increasing to south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TE/TMT

