TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

_____

084 FPUS54 KCRP 120922

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

TXZ343-122245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-122245-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows around 50.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ243-122245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-122245-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ239-122245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ242-122245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ342-122245-

Coastal Kleberg-

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-122245-

Kleberg Islands-

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Breezy with highs around 70. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows around 50.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ344-122245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ244-122245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-122245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ345-122245-

Aransas Islands-

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ346-122245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ246-122245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ247-122245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ347-122245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ447-122245-

Calhoun Islands-

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-122245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ232-122245-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-122245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ231-122245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-122245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-122245-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ230-122245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

322 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather