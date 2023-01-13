TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023

631 FPUS54 KCRP 130925

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

TXZ343-140000-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-140000-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 70. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-140000-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ234-140000-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ239-140000-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ242-140000-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ342-140000-

Coastal Kleberg-

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-140000-

Kleberg Islands-

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-140000-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-140000-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ245-140000-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-140000-

Aransas Islands-

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ346-140000-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-140000-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ247-140000-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ347-140000-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-140000-

Calhoun Islands-

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-140000-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ232-140000-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ241-140000-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ231-140000-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ240-140000-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ229-140000-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ230-140000-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

