TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

073 FPUS54 KCRP 180933

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

TXZ343-182300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, shifting to

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ443-182300-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ243-182300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ234-182300-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny with a slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ239-182300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs around 80. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around

15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ242-182300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ342-182300-

Coastal Kleberg-

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, increasing to northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ442-182300-

Kleberg Islands-

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-182300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ244-182300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ245-182300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, increasing to

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ345-182300-

Aransas Islands-

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ346-182300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, increasing to

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ246-182300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ247-182300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph, increasing to northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ347-182300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph,

increasing to northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ447-182300-

Calhoun Islands-

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ233-182300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ232-182300-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ241-182300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ231-182300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ240-182300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ229-182300-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ230-182300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

333 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TMT/ANM

