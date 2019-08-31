TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Saturday, August 31, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;76;SSE;9;68%
Abilene Dyess;Partly cloudy;76;SE;13;64%
Alice;Clear;81;SE;7;84%
Alpine;Clear;64;WSW;3;81%
Amarillo;Clear;71;SE;15;78%
Angleton;Clear;77;ENE;3;90%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;79%
Austin;Clear;83;N;5;62%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;81%
Bay;Clear;78;Calm;0;95%
Beaumont;Clear;76;N;1;90%
Beeville;Clear;79;Calm;9;88%
Borger;Clear;72;SE;6;65%
Bowie;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;95%
Breckenridge;Clear;73;E;7;77%
Brenham;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;85%
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%
Brownsville;Mostly clear;83;SE;6;85%
Brownwood;Mostly clear;72;E;5;82%
Burnet;Clear;78;E;5;66%
Canadian;Partly cloudy;70;ESE;14;93%
Castroville;Clear;80;ESE;5;64%
Childress;Mostly cloudy;71;ESE;12;83%
Cleburne;Clear;73;NE;7;88%
College Station;Clear;78;ESE;5;81%
Comanche;Clear;70;S;5;100%
Conroe;Clear;73;NNW;3;90%
Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;83;SSE;8;79%
Corsicana;Clear;77;E;5;78%
Cotulla;Clear;84;SE;18;60%
Dalhart;Clear;69;NE;8;80%
Dallas Love;Showers;77;Calm;0;76%
Dallas Redbird;Showers;74;NE;5;81%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;72;NNE;5;90%
Decatur;Partly cloudy;69;ENE;6;95%
Del Rio;Clear;87;E;8;45%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;83;ESE;12;52%
Denton;Partly cloudy;72;NE;3;90%
Dryden;Clear;81;E;9;50%
Dumas;Clear;67;E;10;78%
Edinburg;Mostly clear;82;SE;8;76%
El Paso;Clear;80;SSE;9;49%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;78%
Falfurrias;Clear;80;Calm;0;85%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;5;63%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;6;90%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;6;90%
Fort Worth Nas;Clear;74;N;5;84%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;71;Calm;0;91%
Fredericksburg;Clear;71;Calm;0;87%
Gainesville;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%
Galveston;Mostly clear;85;SE;7;76%
Gatesville;Clear;75;Calm;0;73%
Georgetown;Clear;79;Calm;0;66%
Giddings;Clear;81;S;3;86%
Gilmer;Clear;73;Calm;0;87%
Graham;Clear;69;Calm;0;94%
Granbury;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;87%
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;79%
Greenville;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;83%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;69;WSW;10;56%
Hamilton;Clear;73;Calm;0;82%
Harlingen;Clear;79;SSE;7;87%
Hearne;Clear;79;Calm;0;78%
Hebbronville;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;85%
Henderson;Clear;74;Calm;0;94%
Hereford;Partly cloudy;75;S;8;73%
Hillsboro;Clear;73;NNE;3;90%
Hondo;Clear;81;ESE;8;66%
Houston;Clear;81;Calm;0;83%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;81;Calm;0;78%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;81;Calm;0;83%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;75;Calm;0;98%
Houston Clover;Clear;80;Calm;0;84%
Houston Hooks;Clear;76;NNE;3;90%
Houston Hull;Clear;80;SSE;3;87%
Houston Intercontinental;Clear;78;ESE;5;86%
Huntsville;Clear;78;Calm;0;73%
Ingleside;Clear;83;SSE;8;81%
Jacksonville;Clear;76;Calm;1;86%
Jasper;Clear;74;Calm;0;96%
Junction;Clear;75;Calm;0;68%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;81;SE;9;67%
Kerrville;Clear;74;Calm;0;88%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;5;63%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;5;63%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;81;SE;6;84%
La Grange;Clear;79;Calm;0;90%
Lago Vista;Clear;78;SSE;5;73%
Lancaster;Showers;74;Calm;0;84%
Laredo;Clear;85;ENE;5;63%
Llano;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;78%
Longview;Clear;74;NNW;2;90%
Lubbock;Clear;76;ESE;12;74%
Lufkin;Clear;72;Calm;0;90%
Mcallen;Clear;83;SE;10;71%
Mcgregor;Clear;79;NE;6;71%
Mckinney;Clear;73;N;3;87%
Mesquite;Clear;73;N;3;90%
Midland;Clear;80;SSE;8;46%
Midland Airpark;Clear;80;SSE;8;46%
Midlothian;Clear;73;Calm;0;84%
Mineola;Clear;75;Calm;1;85%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;71;ENE;7;89%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;75;Calm;0;88%
Nacogdoches;Clear;72;NNW;3;100%
New Braunfels;Clear;80;S;6;71%
Odessa;Clear;77;ESE;5;49%
Orange;Clear;76;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Clear;83;SE;8;76%
Palestine;Clear;77;Calm;0;80%
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;17;88%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;68;ESE;7;82%
Paris;Thunderstorms;72;NE;12;93%
Pecos;Clear;75;Calm;0;45%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;15;85%
Plainview;Clear;68;ESE;5;87%
Pleasanton;Clear;78;Calm;0;79%
Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;84;SE;12;79%
Port Isabel;Clear;82;SE;10;86%
Port Lavaca;Clear;81;SSE;5;87%
Randolph AFB;Clear;79;S;8;75%
Robstown;Clear;81;SSE;5;83%
Rockport;Clear;83;SE;12;79%
Rocksprings;Clear;74;SE;6;75%
San Angelo;Clear;75;NE;6;61%
San Antonio;Clear;81;SSE;8;71%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;82;SSE;8;69%
San Marcos;Clear;77;Calm;0;73%
Seminole;Clear;73;Calm;0;55%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;71;ENE;3;96%
Snyder;Clear;75;SE;9;70%
Sonora;Clear;77;SE;6;57%
Stephenville;Rain;72;E;6;87%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;76;NE;5;88%
Sweetwater;Clear;76;SE;13;67%
Temple;Clear;79;SE;5;71%
Terrell;Clear;77;ESE;3;78%
Tyler;Clear;77;E;3;85%
Uvalde;Partly cloudy;80;E;7;65%
Vernon;Mostly clear;72;ESE;9;89%
Victoria;Clear;79;SE;7;89%
Waco;Clear;76;NNE;5;73%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;3;78%
Wharton;Clear;75;Calm;0;88%
Wichita Falls;Clear;72;E;8;85%
Wink;Clear;76;Calm;0;55%
Zapata;Clear;83;ESE;12;66%
_____
