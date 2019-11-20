TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Wednesday, November 20, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly cloudy;63;S;16;59%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;62;SSE;12;53%
Alice;Partly cloudy;62;SSE;7;96%
Alpine;Cloudy;58;S;7;75%
Amarillo;Partly cloudy;55;SSW;14;50%
Angleton;Clear;58;E;3;96%
Arlington;Clear;63;SSE;8;62%
Austin;Cloudy;64;SSE;6;83%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;62;SSE;5;89%
Bay;Partly cloudy;66;ESE;7;95%
Beaumont;Mostly clear;57;SE;3;84%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;63;NE;7;91%
Borger;Partly cloudy;60;S;15;38%
Bowie;Clear;64;SSE;10;69%
Breckenridge;Clear;62;S;11;67%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;60;SE;3;96%
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;61;SSE;5;68%
Brownsville;Clear;68;S;7;89%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;57;SSE;7;82%
Burnet;Cloudy;60;SSE;8;91%
Canadian;Clear;59;S;20;49%
Castroville;Cloudy;64;ESE;6;95%
Childress;Clear;59;S;12;51%
Cleburne;Clear;61;SSE;12;77%
College Station;Mostly clear;59;SE;6;89%
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;58;SSE;10;84%
Conroe;Fog;51;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;65;SSE;10;96%
Corsicana;Clear;57;SSE;8;77%
Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;64;ESE;9;96%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;46;S;8;45%
Dallas Love;Clear;64;S;13;57%
Dallas Redbird;Clear;63;S;12;59%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;65;S;13;58%
Decatur;Clear;62;SSE;10;67%
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;67;E;9;65%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;66;SE;16;69%
Denton;Clear;62;SSE;9;64%
Dryden;Intermittent clouds;62;NNE;6;70%
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;9;51%
Edinburg;Mostly clear;71;SE;9;88%
El Paso;Showers;58;S;6;90%
Ellington;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;93%
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;67;ESE;5;89%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;61;SSE;13;87%
Fort Worth;Clear;63;SSE;15;67%
Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;63;SSE;13;64%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;64;SSE;8;69%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;62;SSE;8;70%
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;61;S;9;85%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;74%
Galveston;Clear;67;SE;9;86%
Gatesville;Partly cloudy;61;SE;5;82%
Georgetown;Cloudy;63;S;9;87%
Giddings;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%
Gilmer;Clear;57;SSE;3;71%
Graham;Clear;61;SE;7;72%
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;60;ESE;7;73%
Grand Prairie;Clear;63;SSE;8;62%
Greenville;Clear;54;SE;3;76%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;51;SW;13;79%
Hamilton;Clear;60;S;14;80%
Harlingen;Clear;65;SSE;7;96%
Hearne;Partly cloudy;60;SE;5;88%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;95%
Henderson;Clear;53;Calm;0;82%
Hereford;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;8;46%
Hillsboro;Clear;60;SE;10;78%
Hondo;Cloudy;63;ESE;6;90%
Houston;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;93%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;60;SE;7;92%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;93%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Fog;56;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Clear;60;Calm;0;92%
Houston Hooks;Fog;55;Calm;0;92%
Houston Hull;Fog;62;SE;7;93%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;56;Calm;0;93%
Huntsville;Clear;60;S;5;86%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;66;S;6;97%
Jacksonville;Clear;55;S;6;84%
Jasper;Clear;49;Calm;0;98%
Junction;Mostly cloudy;63;N;3;72%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;63;E;5;93%
Kerrville;Cloudy;61;SSE;9;87%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;61;SSE;13;87%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;61;SSE;13;87%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;63;SE;6;93%
La Grange;Cloudy;63;SSE;3;100%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;62;S;8;93%
Lancaster;Clear;59;SSE;8;69%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;7;84%
Llano;Cloudy;61;E;3;82%
Longview;Clear;55;SSE;5;76%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;16;57%
Lufkin;Clear;53;SE;3;92%
Mcallen;Clear;71;SE;14;86%
Mcgregor;Mostly clear;61;S;15;77%
Mckinney;Mostly clear;53;S;7;76%
Mesquite;Clear;58;SSE;12;68%
Midland;Cloudy;63;S;13;64%
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;63;S;13;64%
Midlothian;Clear;58;SSE;6;77%
Mineola;Clear;58;SSE;5;71%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;57;SE;9;74%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;55;Calm;0;71%
Nacogdoches;Clear;52;SE;3;92%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;63;SSE;6;90%
Odessa;Cloudy;62;SSW;15;61%
Orange;Fog;50;Calm;0;96%
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;9;87%
Palestine;Clear;59;SE;6;80%
Pampa;Mostly clear;54;S;14;58%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;55;SW;6;50%
Paris;Clear;57;ESE;6;67%
Pecos;Cloudy;58;SW;5;88%
Perryton;Clear;53;SSE;13;56%
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;58;SSW;15;54%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;96%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;8;86%
Port Isabel;Clear;71;SSE;8;81%
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;64;ESE;6;96%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;63;SSE;7;93%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;65;SSE;9;92%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;6;86%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;60;SSE;15;79%
San Angelo;Partly cloudy;63;S;13;64%
San Antonio;Cloudy;62;E;5;96%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;59;E;5;100%
San Marcos;Cloudy;63;SSE;7;93%
Seminole;Cloudy;59;SSW;10;66%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;61;SSE;12;62%
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;61;S;10;65%
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;63;S;10;77%
Stephenville;Clear;60;SSE;9;74%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;61;SSE;6;62%
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;65;S;20;61%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;59;SSE;13;93%
Terrell;Clear;59;S;6;71%
Tyler;Clear;58;SSE;7;74%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;61;E;7;90%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;58;SSE;13;60%
Victoria;Fog;63;SE;6;85%
Waco;Mostly clear;60;SSE;9;74%
Weslaco;Mostly clear;68;S;9;92%
Wharton;Partly cloudy;61;E;5;91%
Wichita Falls;Clear;58;SSE;12;67%
Wink;Rain;62;WSW;16;51%
Zapata;Cloudy;68;SSE;8;87%
_____
