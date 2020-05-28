TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Thursday, May 28, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;67;S;5;81%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;66;SSE;7;75%

Alice;Mostly clear;78;ENE;16;86%

Alpine;Clear;66;S;6;25%

Amarillo;Mostly clear;64;NE;3;44%

Angleton;Showers;69;N;6;86%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;70;S;5;73%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;7;82%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;67;SSE;8;90%

Bay;Showers;71;ENE;12;86%

Beaumont;Cloudy;71;SSW;6;68%

Beeville;Showers;70;E;10;100%

Borger;Mostly clear;69;NE;3;33%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%

Breckenridge;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;86%

Brenham;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;96%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;96%

Brownsville;Clear;79;SE;8;84%

Brownwood;Mostly clear;64;SSE;7;93%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;65;ESE;6;93%

Canadian;Clear;56;Calm;0;84%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;68;N;3;85%

Childress;Clear;70;E;7;56%

Cleburne;Partly cloudy;66;SSE;9;100%

College Station;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;90%

Comanche;Clear;64;S;12;93%

Conroe;Rain;67;SSW;6;84%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;80;E;14;87%

Corsicana;Mostly clear;69;S;9;83%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;82;E;15;71%

Dalhart;Mostly clear;64;NE;7;49%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;76;S;9;55%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly clear;71;S;8;68%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;74;S;10;59%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;68;E;3;76%

Del Rio;Clear;84;E;14;54%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;82;E;16;58%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;73;ESE;3;63%

Dryden;Clear;75;ENE;6;52%

Dumas;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;51%

Edinburg;Clear;78;SE;7;82%

El Paso;Clear;83;NE;2;15%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;70;ESE;12;82%

Falfurrias;Clear;75;E;8;82%

Fort Hood;Mostly clear;66;S;10;88%

Fort Worth;Mostly clear;70;S;6;67%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;3;63%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;70;S;8;71%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;64;Calm;0;89%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;98%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;87%

Galveston;Mostly clear;74;NNW;12;76%

Gatesville;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;93%

Georgetown;Cloudy;64;SSE;8;93%

Giddings;Thunderstorms;67;S;6;85%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;9;72%

Graham;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;92%

Granbury;Clear;68;Calm;0;83%

Grand Prairie;Mostly clear;70;S;5;73%

Greenville;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;77%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;73;ENE;23;19%

Hamilton;Clear;65;S;9;100%

Harlingen;Clear;76;ESE;7;90%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;90%

Hebbronville;Clear;75;ENE;9;74%

Henderson;Clear;67;Calm;0;80%

Hereford;Mostly clear;62;NE;5;47%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;68;SSE;8;100%

Hondo;Thunderstorms;70;NNE;9;83%

Houston;Cloudy;69;SSE;2;84%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;70;SE;13;81%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;2;88%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;67;Calm;0;95%

Houston Clover;Clear;71;SSE;15;78%

Houston Hooks;Clear;66;Calm;0;81%

Houston Hull;Clear;69;SE;9;86%

Houston Intercontinental;Clear;69;S;6;72%

Huntsville;Mostly clear;67;S;12;81%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;81;ENE;13;82%

Jacksonville;Mostly clear;67;SW;3;84%

Jasper;Clear;67;Calm;0;90%

Junction;Clear;67;ENE;3;93%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;72;NNW;13;86%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;90%

Killeen;Mostly clear;66;S;10;88%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;66;S;10;88%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;78;ENE;12;86%

La Grange;Mostly clear;71;SSE;7;83%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;65;E;7;98%

Lancaster;Mostly clear;68;SSW;7;83%

Laredo;Clear;82;SW;7;71%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%

Longview;Mostly clear;70;SSW;5;79%

Lubbock;Clear;67;ENE;4;65%

Lufkin;Clear;67;SW;3;84%

Mcallen;Clear;78;ESE;10;81%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;66;SSE;6;93%

Mckinney;Cloudy;70;ENE;3;81%

Mesquite;Mostly clear;69;S;9;81%

Midland;Clear;73;ESE;7;49%

Midland Airpark;Clear;73;ESE;7;49%

Midlothian;Cloudy;67;S;6;91%

Mineola;Mostly clear;68;SSW;3;79%

Mineral Wells;Clear;65;SE;7;90%

Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;92%

Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;68;SW;3;78%

New Braunfels;Mostly clear;69;E;9;80%

Odessa;Clear;75;E;13;36%

Orange;Partly cloudy;72;WSW;7;66%

Palacios;Rain;71;NE;17;78%

Palestine;Partly cloudy;65;S;5;95%

Pampa;Clear;60;NNE;5;62%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;61;Calm;0;47%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;6;93%

Pecos;Clear;80;E;10;25%

Perryton;Mostly clear;52;N;7;65%

Plainview;Clear;63;ENE;6;46%

Pleasanton;Mostly clear;74;SSE;20;74%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;80;ENE;13;83%

Port Isabel;Clear;80;SE;8;82%

Port Lavaca;Thunderstorms;74;NNE;7;79%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;7;86%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;79;NE;14;87%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;80;NE;18;76%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;67;ESE;6;84%

San Angelo;Clear;68;Calm;0;81%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;3;84%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;89%

San Marcos;Mostly clear;66;ENE;5;93%

Seminole;Clear;67;Calm;0;45%

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;69;SE;3;83%

Snyder;Clear;70;Calm;0;53%

Sonora;Clear;68;Calm;0;77%

Stephenville;Clear;65;SSE;8;84%

Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;90%

Sweetwater;Clear;68;Calm;0;66%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;8;100%

Terrell;Thunderstorms;70;S;10;78%

Tyler;Clear;67;SW;3;82%

Uvalde;Clear;73;ESE;10;77%

Vernon;Partly cloudy;69;ESE;3;71%

Victoria;Thunderstorms;71;ENE;6;82%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;9;87%

Weslaco;Mostly clear;78;SE;10;83%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;13;83%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;68;ESE;6;74%

Wink;Clear;79;ESE;12;25%

Zapata;Clear;75;SE;8;77%

_____

