TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Thursday, July 23, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Cloudy;77;ESE;5;76%
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;76;SSE;5;66%
Alice;Partly cloudy;79;SE;3;90%
Alpine;Clear;75;Calm;0;47%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;73;S;4;74%
Angleton;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;93%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;81;SE;7;73%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;5;69%
Austin Bergstrom;Clear;82;Calm;0;76%
Bay;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;96%
Beaumont;Partly cloudy;79;NNE;2;89%
Beeville;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;5;98%
Borger;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;12;53%
Bowie;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;89%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;6;65%
Brenham;Partly cloudy;78;SE;3;93%
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;81%
Brownsville;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;5;81%
Brownwood;Cloudy;82;SSE;9;61%
Burnet;Partly cloudy;81;SE;9;68%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;9;69%
Castroville;Partly cloudy;83;SE;6;64%
Childress;Cloudy;77;SE;5;70%
Cleburne;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;10;88%
College Station;Partly cloudy;79;SE;5;87%
Comanche;Cloudy;81;SE;7;69%
Conroe;Partly cloudy;75;NW;5;93%
Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;6;93%
Corsicana;Partly cloudy;80;SE;6;84%
Cotulla;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;13;69%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;14;70%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;12;71%
Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;10;76%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;14;71%
Decatur;Partly cloudy;79;SE;6;78%
Del Rio;Partly cloudy;90;ESE;15;46%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;88;SE;16;53%
Denton;Partly cloudy;84;SE;8;66%
Dryden;Cloudy;80;ESE;3;51%
Dumas;Partly cloudy;70;SSE;9;78%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;2;78%
El Paso;Cloudy;79;N;5;52%
Ellington;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;88%
Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;74;E;3;96%
Fort Hood;Mostly clear;82;SSE;12;71%
Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;82;SE;10;73%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;84;SE;9;66%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;12;71%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly clear;78;SSE;5;80%
Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;62%
Gainesville;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;7;85%
Galveston;Partly cloudy;85;ESE;8;76%
Gatesville;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;73%
Georgetown;Partly cloudy;81;SE;6;73%
Giddings;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;80%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;3;96%
Graham;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;3;83%
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;83;ESE;7;68%
Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;81;SE;7;73%
Greenville;Mostly clear;79;ESE;3;100%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;71;NE;15;62%
Hamilton;Partly cloudy;81;SE;9;68%
Harlingen;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;7;87%
Hearne;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;82%
Hebbronville;Mostly clear;78;SE;9;82%
Henderson;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;95%
Hereford;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;4;73%
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;8;97%
Hondo;Partly cloudy;83;SE;10;62%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;10;88%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;87%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;81;SE;10;88%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;87%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;78;ENE;3;86%
Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;3;87%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;78;E;7;92%
Huntsville;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;78%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;7;93%
Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;75;ENE;1;95%
Jasper;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;97%
Junction;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;84%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;83;SE;8;68%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;9;74%
Killeen;Mostly clear;82;SSE;12;71%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;82;SSE;12;71%
Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;5;90%
La Grange;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;3;95%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;8;79%
Lancaster;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;87%
Laredo;Partly cloudy;83;SE;4;71%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;6;65%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;76;ESE;2;94%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;5;77%
Lufkin;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%
Mcallen;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;7;73%
Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;3;78%
Mckinney;Partly cloudy;81;SE;8;78%
Mesquite;Partly cloudy;78;SE;6;90%
Midland;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;10;57%
Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;10;57%
Midlothian;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;5;84%
Mineola;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;2;93%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;8;76%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;92%
Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;97%
New Braunfels;Mostly clear;83;SSE;8;69%
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;10;53%
Orange;Partly cloudy;79;N;3;94%
Palacios;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;6;87%
Palestine;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;95%
Pampa;Mostly clear;74;SE;7;69%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;4;64%
Paris;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;5;94%
Pecos;Cloudy;83;E;7;45%
Perryton;Clear;74;SSE;9;76%
Plainview;Cloudy;69;SE;7;87%
Pleasanton;Clear;82;SE;6;78%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;7;84%
Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;82;SE;5;84%
Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;4;85%
Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;81;SSE;9;73%
Robstown;Partly cloudy;79;SE;6;88%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;12;78%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;6;85%
San Angelo;Cloudy;80;E;6;57%
San Antonio;Partly cloudy;81;SE;4;76%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;81;SE;8;73%
San Marcos;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;7;81%
Seminole;Cloudy;76;ESE;3;65%
Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;77;E;5;91%
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;5;74%
Sonora;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;73%
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;7;67%
Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;76;SE;3;92%
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;8;78%
Temple;Partly cloudy;81;SE;9;76%
Terrell;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;7;84%
Tyler;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;2;92%
Uvalde;Partly cloudy;82;SE;9;64%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;5;77%
Victoria;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;2;91%
Waco;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;8;69%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;3;78%
Wharton;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;92%
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;80;ESE;10;75%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;12;52%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;85;SE;6;66%
_____
